TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

345 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

