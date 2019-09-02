TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019

442 FPUS54 KSJT 020842

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

TXZ127-022115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-022115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-022115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-022115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ098-022115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ099-022115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ049-022115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-022115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-022115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ128-022115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ064-022115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-022115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-022115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ071-022115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-022115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-022115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ154-022115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-022115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ076-022115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-022115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ078-022115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-022115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-022115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-022115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather