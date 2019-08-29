TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
TXZ127-292115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ072-292115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ140-292115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ054-292115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ098-292115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ099-292115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ049-292115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ113-292115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ114-292115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ128-292115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ064-292115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ065-292115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ066-292115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ071-292115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ073-292115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ139-292115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ154-292115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ155-292115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ076-292115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ077-292115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ078-292115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ168-292115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ169-292115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ170-292115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
