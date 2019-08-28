TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 27, 2019

640 FPUS54 KSJT 280837

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

TXZ127-282115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-282115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ140-282115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-282115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ098-282115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ099-282115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ049-282115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-282115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ114-282115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ128-282115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ064-282115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ065-282115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-282115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-282115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ073-282115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-282115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ154-282115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-282115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-282115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-282115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ078-282115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-282115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-282115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-282115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

337 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

