TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

TXZ127-090945-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ072-090945-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ140-090945-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ054-090945-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ098-090945-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ099-090945-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ049-090945-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ113-090945-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ114-090945-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ128-090945-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ064-090945-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ065-090945-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ066-090945-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ071-090945-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ073-090945-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ139-090945-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ154-090945-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ155-090945-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ076-090945-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ077-090945-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ078-090945-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ168-090945-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ169-090945-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ170-090945-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

347 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

