TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 24, 2022

824 FPUS54 KOUN 250800

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

200 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

TXZ086-251600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

200 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ083-251600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

200 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ084-251600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

200 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ087-251600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

200 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ085-251600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

200 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ088-251600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

200 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ089-251600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

200 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ090-251600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

200 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

