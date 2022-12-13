TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ 959 FPUS54 KOUN 130800 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 200 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 TXZ086-131600- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 201 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...TORNADO WATCH 580 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ083-131600- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 201 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...TORNADO WATCH 580 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ084-131600- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 201 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...TORNADO WATCH 580 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ087-131600- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 201 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...TORNADO WATCH 580 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ085-131600- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 201 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...TORNADO WATCH 580 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ088-131600- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 201 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...TORNADO WATCH 580 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ089-131600- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 201 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...TORNADO WATCH 580 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ090-131600- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 201 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...TORNADO WATCH 580 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather