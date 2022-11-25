TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 24, 2022 _____ 578 FPUS54 KOUN 250840 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 240 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 TXZ086-251600- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 240 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ083-251600- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 240 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ084-251600- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 240 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ087-251600- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 240 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ085-251600- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 240 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ088-251600- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 240 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ089-251600- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 240 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ090-251600- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 240 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$