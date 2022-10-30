TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

300 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

TXZ086-302100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

300 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ083-302100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

300 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ084-302100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

300 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ087-302100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

300 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ085-302100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

300 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ088-302100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

300 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ089-302100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

300 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ090-302100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

300 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

