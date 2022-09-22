TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

290 FPUS54 KOUN 220721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Thu Sep 22 2022

TXZ086-222100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ083-222100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ084-222100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ087-222100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ085-222100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ088-222100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ089-222100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ090-222100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

