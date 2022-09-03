TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, September 2, 2022

221 FPUS54 KOUN 030601

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

TXZ086-040900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

101 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

TXZ083-040900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

101 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ084-040900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

101 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

TXZ087-040900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

101 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ085-040900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

101 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

TXZ088-040900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

101 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

TXZ089-040900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

101 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

TXZ090-040900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

101 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

