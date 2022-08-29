TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 28, 2022 _____ 786 FPUS54 KOUN 290802 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 302 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 TXZ086-292100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 302 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ083-292100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 302 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ084-292100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 302 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ087-292100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 302 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ085-292100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 302 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ088-292100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 302 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ089-292100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 302 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ090-292100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 302 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$