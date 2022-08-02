TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022 _____ 737 FPUS54 KOUN 020821 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 321 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 TXZ086-022100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 321 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ083-022100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 321 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ084-022100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 321 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ087-022100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 321 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ085-022100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 321 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ088-022100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 321 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ089-022100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 321 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ090-022100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 321 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$