TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

105. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to

105. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to

105. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

