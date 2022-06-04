TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

102 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

102 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

102 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

102 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

102 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

102 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

102 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

102 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

102 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

