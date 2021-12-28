TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

TXZ086-282200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Much colder. Lows around 14. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ083-282200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows around 13. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ084-282200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ087-282200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Much colder. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ085-282200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows around 13. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ088-282200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Much colder. Lows around 14. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ089-282200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Much colder. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ090-282200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Much colder. Lows around 14. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

