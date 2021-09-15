TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 _____ 281 FPUS54 KOUN 150821 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 321 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021 TXZ086-152100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 321 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ083-152100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 321 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ084-152100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 321 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ087-152100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 321 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ085-152100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 321 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ088-152100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 321 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ089-152100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 321 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ090-152100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 321 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$