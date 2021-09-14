TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021 _____ 978 FPUS54 KOUN 140740 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 TXZ086-142100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ083-142100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ084-142100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ087-142100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ085-142100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ088-142100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ089-142100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ090-142100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$