Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

TXZ086-092100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ083-092100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ084-092100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ087-092100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ085-092100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ088-092100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ089-092100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ090-092100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

