TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 28, 2021

_____

985 FPUS54 KOUN 290601

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

TXZ086-290900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

101 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ083-290900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

101 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ084-290900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

101 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ087-290900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

101 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ085-290900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

101 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ088-290900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

101 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ089-290900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

101 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-290900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

101 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather