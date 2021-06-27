TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

TXZ086-272100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ083-272100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ084-272100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ087-272100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ085-272100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ088-272100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ089-272100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around

70. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ090-272100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around

70. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather