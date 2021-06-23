TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

910 FPUS54 KOUN 230601

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

TXZ086-230900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

101 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

hot. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-230900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

101 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

hot. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ084-230900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

101 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

hot. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-230900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

101 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-230900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

101 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-230900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

101 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-230900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

101 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-230900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

101 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

