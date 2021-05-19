TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021 _____ 719 FPUS54 KOUN 190821 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 321 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 TXZ086-192100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 321 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ083-192100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 321 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ084-192100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 321 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ087-192100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 321 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ085-192100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 321 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ088-192100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 321 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ089-192100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 321 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ090-192100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 321 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$