TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 6, 2021 _____ 318 FPUS54 KOUN 070741 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 241 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 TXZ086-072100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ083-072100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ084-072100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ087-072100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ085-072100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ088-072100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ089-072100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ090-072100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather