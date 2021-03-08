TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 7, 2021

059 FPUS54 KOUN 080741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

141 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

TXZ086-081000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

141 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ083-081000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

141 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ084-081000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

141 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ087-081000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

141 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ085-081000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

141 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ088-081000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

141 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ089-081000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

141 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ090-081000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

141 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

