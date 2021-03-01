TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021 _____ 549 FPUS54 KOUN 010821 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 TXZ086-012200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ083-012200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ084-012200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ087-012200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ085-012200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ088-012200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ089-012200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ090-012200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$