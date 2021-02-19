TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 18, 2021

583 FPUS54 KOUN 190921

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

TXZ086-192200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows around 19. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Patchy drizzle. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-192200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 17. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Patchy drizzle and

light freezing drizzle. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ084-192200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 19. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Patchy drizzle. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ087-192200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ085-192200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows around 18. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Patchy drizzle and

light freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ088-192200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ089-192200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Patchy drizzle. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-192200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Patchy drizzle. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

