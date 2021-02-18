TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021 _____ 771 FPUS54 KOUN 180721 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 121 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 TXZ086-181000- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 121 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 18. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ083-181000- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 121 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ084-181000- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 121 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ087-181000- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 121 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows around 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ085-181000- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 121 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 17. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ088-181000- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 121 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows around 20. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ089-181000- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 121 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 20. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ090-181000- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 121 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 19. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather