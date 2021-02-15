TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning.

Highs around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 below. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Not as

cold. Lows around 12. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 11. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning.

Highs around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 below. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 19. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Not as cold.

Lows around 11. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around

18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning.

Highs around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 below. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Not as

cold. Lows around 12. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around

19. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning.

Highs around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 below. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not

as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Not as

cold. Lows around 12. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around

20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning.

Highs around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 below. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Not as

cold. Lows around 11. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the morning.

Highs around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 below. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Not as

cold. Lows around 12. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 10. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of blowing snow in the morning.

Highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Not as

cold. Lows around 12. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 11. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning.

Highs around 12. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 below. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 20. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Not as cold. Lows

around 12. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the mid

20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 12. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

