TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 _____ 341 FPUS54 KOUN 130921 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 TXZ086-132200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ083-132200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ084-132200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ087-132200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ085-132200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ088-132200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ089-132200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ090-132200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. 