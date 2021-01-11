TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

208 FPUS54 KOUN 110900

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

TXZ086-112200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ083-112200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ084-112200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ087-112200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ085-112200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ088-112200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ089-112200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ090-112200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

