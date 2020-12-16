TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

058 FPUS54 KOUN 170441

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1041 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

TXZ086-171000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1041 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ083-171000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1041 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ084-171000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1041 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ087-171000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1041 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ085-171000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1041 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-171000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1041 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ089-171000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1041 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ090-171000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1041 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

