TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020
_____
225 FPUS54 KOUN 020921
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
TXZ086-022200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ083-022200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain. Colder.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ084-022200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, colder.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ087-022200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ085-022200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ088-022200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ089-022200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ090-022200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather