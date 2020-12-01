TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
241 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
241 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
241 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
241 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
241 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
241 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
241 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
241 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
241 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
