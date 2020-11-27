TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

