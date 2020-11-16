TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
TXZ086-162200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ083-162200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ084-162200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ087-162200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ085-162200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ088-162200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ089-162200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ090-162200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
