TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2020

_____

132 FPUS54 KOUN 030801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

TXZ086-032100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ083-032100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ084-032100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ087-032100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ085-032100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ088-032100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ089-032100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ090-032100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather