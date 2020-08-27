TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 107. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 104. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 102. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 109. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 107. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 106. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 105. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 102. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 105. South winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 104. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
