TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

_____

700 FPUS54 KOUN 190641

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

141 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

TXZ086-190900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

141 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-190900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

141 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ084-190900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

141 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ087-190900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

141 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ085-190900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

141 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ088-190900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

141 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ089-190900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

141 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-190900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

141 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather