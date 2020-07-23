TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

159 FPUS54 KOUN 230801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

TXZ086-232100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ083-232100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ084-232100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ087-232100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ085-232100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ088-232100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ089-232100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ090-232100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

