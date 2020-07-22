TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
020 FPUS54 KOUN 220801
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
TXZ086-222100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-222100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ084-222100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ087-222100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-222100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-222100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-222100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-222100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
