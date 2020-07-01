TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

382 FPUS54 KOUN 010801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

TXZ086-012100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ083-012100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-012100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-012100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-012100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-012100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-012100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-012100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

