TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020
_____
531 FPUS54 KOUN 280801
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
TXZ086-282100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ083-282100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ084-282100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ087-282100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ085-282100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ088-282100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ089-282100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ090-282100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather