TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

TXZ086-222100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around

70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ083-222100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ084-222100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ087-222100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ085-222100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ088-222100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ089-222100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around

70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ090-222100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around

70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

