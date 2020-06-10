TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
101 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
