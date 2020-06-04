TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2020
_____
066 FPUS54 KOUN 040741
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
241 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
TXZ086-042100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
241 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ083-042100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
241 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ084-042100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
241 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ087-042100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
241 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ085-042100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
241 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ088-042100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
241 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ089-042100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
241 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ090-042100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
241 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
