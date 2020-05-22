TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020

_____

906 FPUS54 KOUN 220721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

TXZ086-222100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ083-222100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ084-222100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ087-222100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ085-222100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ088-222100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ089-222100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ090-222100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

_____

