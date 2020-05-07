TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

_____

459 FPUS54 KOUN 070821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

TXZ086-072100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ083-072100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ084-072100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ087-072100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ085-072100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ088-072100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ089-072100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ090-072100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather