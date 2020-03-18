TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020
_____
467 FPUS54 KOUN 180621
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
121 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
TXZ086-180900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
121 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight, then a chance of
thunderstorms and areas of drizzle early in the morning. Areas of
fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-180900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
121 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and areas of
drizzle after midnight, then areas of drizzle early in the
morning. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ084-180900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
121 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and areas of
drizzle after midnight, then areas of drizzle and a slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning. Areas of fog through the
night. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ087-180900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
121 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and areas of
drizzle after midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of
fog early in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ085-180900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
121 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and areas of
drizzle after midnight, then areas of drizzle and a slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning. Areas of fog through the
night. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ088-180900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
121 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight,
then areas of fog early in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ089-180900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
121 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and areas of
drizzle after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms and areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-180900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
121 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle likely after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms and
areas of drizzle early in the morning. Areas of fog through the
night. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning.
Warmer. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
_____
