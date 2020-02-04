TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020
499 FPUS54 KOUN 040940
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
340 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
TXZ086-042200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
340 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms
early in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light
sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Colder. Lows around 14. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-042200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
340 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much colder. A chance of drizzle or light
freezing drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ084-042200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
340 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. A chance of drizzle early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of rain in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ087-042200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
340 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. A chance of drizzle early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely with possible rain and sleet in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ085-042200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
340 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and a slight chance
of rain early in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows around 14. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ088-042200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
340 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle, a slight chance of
rain and thunderstorms early in the morning. Much colder. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light
sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows around 14. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-042200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
340 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms
early in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light
sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Colder. Lows around 14. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-042200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
340 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain
and thunderstorms late in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and light sleet in the
evening, then snow, rain and a slight chance of light sleet after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Colder. Lows around 15. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
